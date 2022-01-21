Juana (Jenny) Valdivia Ortega, 94, passed away on January 16, 2022, with her family by her side.
Jenny was born May 17, 1927, to her father, Fernando Isidro Valdivia, and mother, Apolinar Ramirez Valdivia. Jenny, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was an accomplished bowler, bookkeeper, and seamstress.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilda V. Anderson, and five grandchildren: Granddaughter Kimberly Scott and her husband Brandon Atchison; Grandson Gene Scott and his wife Michelle Scott and their children, Samantha and Stone Scott; Grandson Paul Valdivia; Grandson Mark Valdivia and his children, Bryanna, Mahkayla, Marvelous, and Meticulous; Grandson Brian Valdivia and his children, Brandon Huynh and Anthony Valdivia-Coyner.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Burial will be held Wednesday, January 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Commented