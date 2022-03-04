Juan Francisco ‘Quico’ Gonzalez Carranza

Juan Francisco Gonzalez Carranza, “Quico”, was born on August 21, 1948, in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua. He moved on to a new and glorious life in paradise on February 21, 2022.
Juan Francisco left his beloved hometown of “El Oro” to continue his studies in the city of Chihuahua. He later arrived in Ciudad Juárez, where he met his loving wife who would remain by his side for over 50 years of marriage.
He arrived in El Paso, Texas, in 1974, and in 1975 was hired by Magnolia Coca Cola, where he spent the next 11 years. He then decided to make a career move and earned his plumbing license.
After working for a couple of construction companies, he became a valued employee of The Home Depot, where for several years he was the “go to” employee of the plumbing department. In May of 1999, he was hired by Clint ISD as a plumber for the maintenance department. He remained there until his retirement in 2017.
He is preceded by his parents, Pedro Gonzalez and Lazara Carranza; and his siblings, Guadalupe, Jorge, Daniel, Jesus, Armando and Ana Maria.
He is survived by his wife, Ma. Guadalupe Gonzalez; his daughters, Cecilia Yvonne Lezama (Jesus), Yvette Henderson (Jason), and Jeanette Zurschmiede (Mark). His legacy lives on in his grandchildren, Amaris Richardson (Luke), Ariana Lezama, Kalynn Woodward (Nik), Adriel Lezama, Jeremy Henderson and Cameryn Zurschmiede. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose, Blanca, Hermila and Sofia Gonzalez Carranza.
God loaned us a great man in whom we could all count on always and at any time. His love, humility, teachings, great sense of humor and willingness to always help his neighbor will live in our hearts forever. We are beyond grateful to Almighty God because we know that soon we will be reunited for there is victory in Jesus Christ.
