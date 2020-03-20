Jowauna passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 13, 2020, with her devoted husband of 42 years, Jim, by her side.
Jowauna was born and raised in Midland, Texas. After graduation, she worked in Houston, Dallas and El Paso.
Her greatest delight came when she entered real estate. She received numerous awards and consistent praise for her ethical standards and knowledge.
Jowauna is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter Sabré Deeann Page; and grandsons, Kyle James Gibson (and Jess Edmondson) and Grant Lane Gibson (and Paige Denman); her brothers Gwyn Grisham (and Eva) and Ted (Butch) Grisham.
Special thanks to those who helped care for Jowauna over the last five years, including the doctors and nurses at Hospice El Paso, especially the wonderful, caring Lauren Alvarez.
After cremation, a small family service will be held at a time and place yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Jowauna to the El Paso Humane Society, Animal Rescue League or a charity of their choice.
Commented