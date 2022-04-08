On December 24, 1927, Jim and Ollie Williams got an early Christmas gift.
Our mom, JoAnn Luciano, was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and eventually ended up and was raised in Monahans, Texas.
In 1946, she met a wild man (my father) Chuck Luciano, an Air Force co-pilot stationed at Pyote, Texas, doing a bombing mission in WWII from Pyote to Germany. I don’t know if the U.S. had a globe of the world thinking that was a place to defend the U.S. from other countries, but we would not be here today without that Air Force decision.
In 1946, the war was over. Chuck hated the cold, so he went west to the first city with a streetlight: El Paso. A year later, JoAnn graduated high school and headed to El Paso and become a nurse at Hotel Dieu. In January 1947 they got married. In 1948, I’m here! – and four more children and a stepbrother filled out the family.
JoAnn was not only a great mom but could knit a sweater while watching one movie and play bridge all day – with chocolate being her only kryptonite. After raising all of us, in 1976, she embarked in a travel agency we acquired from Continental Bus Co. For almost 40 years, we traveled the world, including taking hot air balloon rides in Africa and cruises in every ocean.
She sent hundreds of people all over this planet with her knowledge of the travel business. To the best of my knowledge, she never looked back and enjoyed all aspects of 94 years on this Earth.
She was a devoted Catholic with God first, family second – the rest of you all reading this article third.
JoAnn passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas, in December 2021 with the LORD in sight.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents, James and Ollie Williams; her brother, Sonny Williams; and sister, D’Wade Williams Engle.
JoAnn is survived by her six children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Children: Don Luciano (Leti Luciano); Dianne Luciano Gass (David Gass); Michael Luciano, (Jan Luciano); Toni Luciano (John Luciano); and Kathleen Luciano (Michael Wolfe).
Grandchildren: Andy Gass (Brandy Gass); Cami Luciano Hiett (Russ Hiett); Michael Henry Luciano; Katie Luciano; Michael Luciano III; Lauren Luciano; Bailey Anderson (Haley Anderson); Tori Anderson Johnston (Adam Johnston); Summer Luciano; Brooke Luciano; Luke Luciano; Oscar Baca (Teresa Baca); Richard Prestidge (Deann Prestidge); Aundi Prestidge; Valerie Hilton (Brad Hilton); Eric Wolfe; and Paxton Wolfe.
Great-grandchildren: Austin Gass, Audrey Gass, Alison Gass, Jack Hiett, Scout Hiett, Trey Anderson, Dean Anderson, Wrenley Johnston, Gwen Prestidge, Madi Prestidge-Sparrow, Grayson Hilton, Avery Hilton, Caleb Bischof and Maia Bischof.
JoAnn will be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery next to Chuck. She will be missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the El Paso Community Foundation, JoAnn Luciano Fund, P.O. Box 272, El Paso, TX 79943.
Mom, we love you and will always miss you. Dad is waiting. Tell him hello up in Heaven and all our grandparents. By the way, if you see Greg Wurm (1964), tell him I love him and have missed him for almost 60 years and all your closest friends who are with the LORD.
Love Ya,
Don Luciano and the gang of your large family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.