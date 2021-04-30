Joan Elizabeth Kerrigan Nugent, age 88, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was born October 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, the youngest child of Josephine and Patrick Kerrigan.
Joan and Frank spent their early years together traveling the entire United States and the world, due to Frank’s service in the U. S. Army. Her favorite destinations were Hawaii and Taiwan.
During this time, she was an advocate for all soldiers and their spouses, she was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross. On their way to what they thought would be their place of retirement, San Diego, they happened to pass through El Paso and fell in love with not only the city but also the people and the food and culture.
Joan tried her best to dedicate herself to the community she loved, by serving with the Women’s Department of the Chamber of Commerce, The Junior League and the El Paso Welcome Wagon. Joan’s favorite pastime was playing bridge, and she would host the most amazing dinner and bridge parties.
Joan was fierce in her love for her husband and children and her fire will be sorely missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Josephine; her husband, Francis Owen Sr.; her son, Michael; her sister, Helen; and her brother, Patrick.
Joan is survived by her children, Francis Jr. (Joanne), Sean (Jackie), Joan (John), and Rustin Travis; and grandchildren, Michael Shane, Elijah, Crystal, Padrick, Owen, Ellen, Sean Patrick, Megan and Baily.
We would like to thank the entire staff at Royal Estates for their compassion and patience. We would also like to thank Encompass Health Hospice for their devoted care.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no memorial service. Joan will be buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with her love, Frank. Joan is now reunited with her adoring husband, Frank Sr., and her first-born son, Michael Owen, in Heaven.
