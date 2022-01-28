James R. “Jim” Tritton Jr., who followed a 35-year career in the home furnishings business by becoming the Charles Schwab branch manager in El Paso, passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve. He was 87.
Jim was born in Tampa, Florida, but grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and Longview, Texas, where he completed high school.
He graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration and furthered his education at the Wharton School of Finance.
While attending college, he met and married the love of his life, Bettie Spires Tritton. The couple was married for 64 years when Bettie passed away in 2019.
Jim was an avid fly fisherman, outdoorsman and golfer and loved regular family outings to the mountains. Many weekends and summer vacations were spent building a cabin in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and camping and fishing with family and friends in Northern New Mexico and the White Mountains of Arizona.
He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and good friend, for his strong moral character, honesty, integrity and staunch conservative values among many other endearing qualities.
Jim was very active in the community and involved with many professional organizations over his long career. He was an active member of the Western Hills Methodist Church, past president of El Paso Country Club and a proud member of the Rotary Club of El Paso where he was Director of the RotaCare Medical Clinic.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Roger Tritton; his daughter, Elizabeth Alice (Libby) Tritton; and his brothers, Albert and Kenneth Tritton.
Jim is survived by his son, Jim Tritton, DDS, and wife, Andrea of Carrollton, Texas; and his daughter, Lynn Tritton Loya and husband Mike Loya of Justin, Texas.
He was lovingly known as G Pa to his grandsons, Brett Tritton and wife Laura of Houston; and Drew Tritton and wife Alyse of Coppell, Texas. He is also survived by great-grandson James Walter Tritton, his younger brothers Jake Tritton and wife Patsy of Jacksonville, Florida; and Doug Tritton and wife Joellen of Witchita Falls, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Drive.
The family will have a private interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Bettie.
The family would like to extend thanks to the many families, friends, and caregivers for their loving kindness and support over the past months.
In honor of Jim and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Salvation Army, Western Hills Methodist Church or the Rotary Club of El Paso Foundation.
Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit their online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Commented