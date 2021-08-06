James “Jimmy” A. Keller passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at the age of 94. He thoroughly enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest.
Jimmy was born on April 24, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to El Paso at the age of three.
He graduated from El Paso High School and the University of Texas at Austin. Jimmy honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
At the age of 23, Jimmy started James A. Keller Realtors, a commercial and industrial real estate firm. He was the youngest member invited to join the Society of Industrial Realtors (now SIOR). Jimmy developed the Coronado Country Club area, naming all of the streets after famous golf courses. He was an avid golfer who reluctantly gave up the game at the age of 87.
Always a tremendous sports fan, Jimmy passionately rooted for the Cincinnati Reds and the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy and his wife Judi loved to travel, especially to their second home in Puerto Vallarta. They enjoyed being near the ocean and spending time with dear friends.
Upon his return to El Paso, Jimmy would rush to El Paso Country Club to play gin rummy with his lifelong buddies.
Jimmy loved his life, his wife, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his family, friends and his beloved dog, JJ.
He is survived by his loving wife Judi, who was always by his side; and daughters, Susan Kistler, Tricia (Clark) Lowenfield, Lynn Keller (Jeddah Vailakis), and Nancy Keller Bacon; sister, Barbara Kent; grandchildren, Nancy Page Lowenfield, Mary Moore (McLean) Rabb, Catherine Clare (Brian) Kelly, Kelly (Jake) Schumer and Kip (Beth) Kistler; and great grandchildren, Quinna Rivers and Bonnie Elspeth Rabb, Anna Lynn, Collins Clare and Hallie Louise Kelly, and Asher James Schumer.
He is also survived by Judi’s children and grandchildren: Mark (Elana) Levine, Maya (Sam) Slusser and Cole, Dee Dee (Jeff) Spier and Sophie.
He was predeceased by the mother of his children and loving wife of 53 years, Mitzi; his brother, Bobby; and parents, Dr. and Mrs. Nathan Hale Keller.
A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Temple Mount Sinai Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of James Keller to YMCA of El Paso in c/o Peter Moody 7145 N. Mesa Street El Paso, TX 79912.
Commented