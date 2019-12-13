Feb. 14, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2019
James “Jay” Crawford Kerr was born in El Paso, Texas, to Crawford S. Kerr, Jr. and Marion Rogers Kerr.
He was raised in El Paso and graduated from Coronado High School in 1971. He graduated with a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and a doctorate of jurisprudence from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977.
While at UT, Jay found the two loves of his life: Nancy Marie Glass and the Texas Longhorns.
He and Nancy married on June 11, 1977, and, after Jay’s graduation from law school, moved to El Paso where Jay practiced law for over 40 years, first with Edwards, Belk, Hunter and Kerr and then with Firth, Bunn, Kerr and Neal.
Jay had been active with the Downtown Rotary Club, the El Paso Home Builders Association, the YWCA and Los Caballeros.
Jay was known for his sense of humor and quick wit, his brilliant mind, his kindness and generosity, his loyalty and his love of family and friends. Jay was most proud of his two children, Matt and Mary. He was “JJ” to the lights of his life, his three grandchildren: Ruby and Hazel Kerr and Marco Jay McKeown.
Jay was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents: Crawford and Edith Kerr and James and Ethel Rogers.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Nancy, and his loving children, Matt (Camille) Kerr and Mary (Billy McKeown) Kerr. He is also survived by his mother, his four sisters Carolyn (Jud) Anderson, Betsy (Peter) Davis, Shelley (Tim) Norris, and Ginny (Ted) Frye, and Nancy’s two brothers, Sherman (Alana) Glass and Doug (Tracy) Glass. His numerous nieces, nephews, grand nephews and nieces loved being around “Uncle Jay.”
Jay’s loyal friends and clients are too numerous to name but each one was special to him in their own way. Jay will be missed by so many and in so many ways.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to First Presbyterian Christian Preschool or the charity of your choice.
Memorial services were held Dec. 13 at Trinity First Methodist Church, followed with a reception at Coronado Country Club. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.
