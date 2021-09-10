A loving father, son, brother and friend, Jack Wendell Niland passed away on September 1, 2021.
Jack was born on May 28, 1972, in El Paso, Texas. He attended Coronado High School, Class of 1990, and the University of Texas at Austin Class of 1994. His career spanned over 25 years with the Niland Company in El Paso.
During his career, Jack designed and brought to life some of the most magnificent lighting fixtures featured in major cities across the United States and abroad.
He was mechanically gifted and a sharp business mind. He had a way of talking with customers and developers, making them feel the product was unique to themselves. He was a friend to all.
Jack was past president of the El Paso County Historical Society. He was an avid historian and collected books and works of art from the era of the Old West.
He was an accomplished painter. His many works captured the landscape of Texas and the Southwest to a tee.
He is survived by his two wonderful and loving children, Jack Thomas Niland and Judge Wesson Niland. Jack and Judge were the lights of his eyes and his best friends. There wasn’t a day that went by that Jack did not either talk to them or about them.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Tommie Niland; and his brother, Matthew (Robin) Niland of El Paso. He is survived by his niece and nephew, Meredith and Blake Niland.
A celebration of life was held at Martin Funeral Home September 6, which was followed by a celebration gathering at the home of his dear friends, Chad and Caroline North.
