July 11, 2016 – Sept. 3, 2019
Ivanna Maria Saucedo, born on July 11, 2016, in Dallas, Texas, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, with family at her side.
She is survived by her loving parents, Mariana Terrazas Saucedo and David Edward Saucedo II; and her sister, Ana Regina Saucedo.
Ivanna was a miracle before she was born, and was received with the purest love from her entire family.
She was a living angel with her contagious joy and love that knew no limits. She had an immediate impact on everyone she met. She lived a full life, including extravagant birthday parties and visiting all of her friends at Disneyland three times.
Ivanna was always there to brighten your day and she reminded us all that life is about love. Ivanna loved all her family – especially her cousins – and she will be deeply missed. Her example of selflessness and love of family will be perpetually embedded in her family and all those that knew her.
She received the sacraments of the Eucharist and Confirmation on her final days, and is now watching over her older sister as her guardian angel.
Her legacy will live on through her organ donation: She has saved the lives of at least four children in desperate need of a miracle. She will live not only in our hearts forever, but the hearts of the families who received her gift.
We love you, Ivanna. You are a hero to us all!
