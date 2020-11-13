William Cotter White (96), beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 2, 2020.
William was born in El Paso on April 3, 1924, to Albert Bernard and Mae Cotter White. He attended St. Joseph and St. Patrick’s grade schools and Cathedral High School. Upon graduation he started the summer semester at Texas A&M.
In 1942, he volunteered to join the Army and was assigned to Army Specialized Training Corps. As hostilities increased in Europe, he was assigned to F Company 409 Regiment, 103rd Infantry Division and later assigned to Hq. Co. 2nd Batallion. The Division landed in the South of France, assigned to penetrate the Siegfried Line. The route led through the Vosges Mountains in the bitter winter of 1944. He was wounded during that traverse.
He returned to El Paso in November 1945 with almost three years of service, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star – a member of the “greatest generation.”
He returned to school at the University of Detroit, entering their co-op program to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architectural Engineering, with the help of the GI Bill. Work periods were spent in El Paso gaining experience with Percy McGhee AIA, City of El Paso Planning Commission and J. E. Morgan and Sons General Contractors.
While at the university, he was introduced to his future wife, Frances Angela Mielock, by a mutual friend as well as her brother. They were married August 12, 1950.
At that time he was with C. H. Leavell and Company of El Paso. He later joined The Standard Oil Company of Texas (now Chevron) in El Paso as Construction Engineer and advancing to Regional Engineer.
He established White Engineering in 1975 specializing in petroleum marketing facilities as well as truck and automobile service facilities, while practicing in several states.
He was active in various professional, civic, educational and religious organizations including the Texas and National Societies of Professional Engineers, El Paso Tennis Club, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Serra Club, Del Norte Club, St. Vincent de Paul Society, grade school PTA as well as those of Loretto and Jesuit High Schools. He was particularly proud of his membership in the St. Patrick Cathedral Choir.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frances; and sisters, Helen Ponder and Mary Dycus. He is survived by daughter Christine Cummins (Jim); son, Cotter and partner Melissa O’Rourke; son, Bruce (Susie); granddaughter, Kelly Cordero (Pete) with two great grandsons, Noel and Nico; and grandsons, Cotter White III (partner Elvia Herrera), Justin Cummins (Hilary) with two great-grandsons (Walden and Arthur) and Tyler Cummins (partner Adam Yates).
Thanks to Dr. Gabbert and other medical staff as well as his caregivers - Ema Sanchez, Maria Esparza, Javier Arellano, Jonna Tyre and the staff of AM HealthCare.
Private services to be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Charitable contributions to St. Vincent de Paul at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere St, El Paso, TX 79912, or a favorite charity.
Commented