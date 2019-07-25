Feb. 10, 1925 – July 18, 2019
Helen Susan Coles died peacefully in her home on July 18 at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Calvin Coles Jr., and her parents, Joseph and Suzanna Kovarovic.
Susan was born on Feb. 10, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois.
Her passion was music, and she was an accomplished pianist, organist and artist. She also played the harpsichord, violin and harp. She studied and graduated from the Sherwood Music School of Northwestern University in Chicago. She loved to play the piano and the organ, and served as the organist for North Highlands Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, for a period of time. She was also the organist for Western Hills United Methodist Church in El Paso for a long period of time. Upon her retirement, Western Hills installed and dedicated a stained glass window in her honor.
She was a member of the Junior League of Shreveport and the El Paso Junior League. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of El Paso, Society of Arts and Letters, Pan American Round Table of El Paso, Las Comadres and the Tuesday Book Club.
She enjoyed many activities such as golf, the Bridge Club, travel, etc.
Upon marrying Otis Coles Jr. in 1948, she became a resident of El Paso.
Susan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend – dearly loved by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Coles (Bruce) Hubbard; her son, Otis Calvin (Thelma Barton) Coles III; her grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle Wilson) Coles, Ashley Coles (Ryan) Shahan, and Otis Calvin (Laura) Coles IV; and great grandchildren, Ryley, Asher, Jax Shahan, Addison, Otis Calvin V and Evan Coles.
Thank you to her many loving and sweet friends.
Special thanks go to Maria Endina Sanchez and most especially, our extreme gratitude goes to Judith Herrera, Susan’s wonderful caretaker.
In memory of Helen Susan Coles, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
A celebration of her life was held on July 22 at Martin Funeral Home West. She was laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.