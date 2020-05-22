Former El Paso native Gregg Peck, a world-ranked top professional racquetball player and 2020 Racquetball Hall of Fame inductee, went home to heaven on May 4, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren; their two beautiful daughters, Chandler and Allie; his siblings, Dave and Laura Peck; Hamilton and Kris Peck; Courtney Mayer; Cyd and Tommy Goldfarb; Lara Hernandez; and Sharon and Greg Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Peck; and his father, Dr. Reigh Peck.
He loved Lauren’s family and treasured them as his own.
A celebration of life will be scheduled once travel restrictions allow his family and close friends to safely gather and honor Gregg.
Please visit greggpeck.wixsite.com/memories and share your fond memories of Gregg for his family. To do this, please look to the upper right on the Guest Book link – then just click and write.
Please post any racquetball or fun pictures, and we will save them for Lauren and his girls.
Thanks to all for your kind words and prayers for our families. It’s special – just like Gregg Peck.
