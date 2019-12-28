Ernest Barnard Polk, known as Nardy to family and friends, died Dec. 21 at age 71 in El Paso. The son of the late Sue Jackson Polk and Hibbard Glenn Polk, Nardy was born and raised in El Paso. He graduated from Austin High School in 1966, where he was the class valedictorian, All Austin Boy and played basketball.
After graduating from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1977, Nardy worked in banking and with nonprofits, and was active in Jaycees, Sertoma Club and the UTEP Heritage Commission. He served as president of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, which presented him its Contributor award in 2010, and was a longtime supporter of UTEP Athletics. Nardy was named Austin High’s Outstanding Ex for 2012.
Nardy is survived by his loving wife, Lynn. Together they enjoyed volunteering, traveling and attending UTEP games. He is also survived by his brother Jackson Polk and wife Wendy; nephew Andrew Polk and wife Sara; and cousins Lucile Uhlig, Ruth Lowen, Walker Jackson, Jennifer Beckham and Nancy Rivera, and other relatives and friends. At Nardy’s request, there will be no services.
Donations in his memory may be made to UTEP Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.