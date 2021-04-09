Dr. Jackie Lynn Guadagnoli, Ph.D. – clinical psychologist and tennis champion – left us Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was at our home in Las Cruces, N.M., and was 71 years old.
Born August 24, 1949, in El Paso, Texas, Jackie was adopted in infancy and lovingly raised by her parents, Ollie and Bette Guadagnoli.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her teenage son, Jason Yetter, and is survived by her loving husband, Tom Blackwell; her stepson, Corbin Blackwell (Natalie); her stepdaughter, Kalee Vandegrift-Blackwell; four granddaughters, Fiona, Emory, Bennett and Vivian Blackwell; her brothers, Angelo Guadagnoli (Austin, TX), Gregory Guadagnoli (Austin, TX); sister Toni Guadagnoli (El Paso, TX); nephew Gavin Guadagnoli; and 10 cousins.
Jackie graduated from El Paso’s Irvin High School in 1967 and attended Mary Baldwin University in Virginia on a tennis scholarship. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from U. T. El Paso in 1971.
After a shoulder injury ended her early success as a local, regional, state and national tennis champion, Jackie’s caring and giving countenance led her to return to school to continue her education in the field of psychology. She earned a master’s degree in psychology from UTEP in 1977 and a doctorate degree in counseling psychology from New Mexico State University in 1985.
Jackie was humbly proud of the help and guidance she lovingly gave to a myriad cross-section of humanity, including children and adolescents, couples, active and retired military men and women, amateur and professional athletes, the elderly, those with substance addiction and the incarcerated.
She also gave back as an instructor and lecturer at several colleges and universities as well as William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Jackie was a licensed practitioner in Texas, New Jersey and Hawaii.
A naturally gifted athlete, Jackie stayed active until she was no longer able. At various stages of her life, skydiving, scuba diving, horse-back riding and river-rafting kept her active. In her later years, it was flyfishing, hiking and a little golf with her beloved husband, Tom.
The “Jackie Lynn Guadagnoli Scholarship” has been established at U.T. El Paso and donations are humbly encouraged and gratefully accepted. Please contact Jake Logan at UTEP at 915-747-8572 for details.
The time and location of a “Celebration of Life” honoring Jackie will be forthcoming. Until we are united again, RIP – “Rejoice In Paradise” my love.
