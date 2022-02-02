Dorothy Edens, 88, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Dorothy was born in Ciudad Chihuahua, Mexico, on Oct. 18, 1933. She was the daughter of Elmer Hugh Hatch and Aften Marie Anderson Sortore. Her family lived in Colonia Juárez, Mexico, until she was seven.
Aften moved the family to El Paso where Dorothy graduated from Austin High School. Her first job was at the State National Bank where she worked until daughter, Susan, was born and husband, Roy Edens, was assigned to an Army base near Hermosa Beach, CA.
The family moved back to El Paso and son, David, was born. Dorothy had the opportunity to work at Mithoff Advertising and that was one of her favorite jobs because of the friendships forged while there. She moved to Bassett Center heading public relations and promotions from petting zoos to fashion shows. She retired from advertising after many years at Helen of Troy.
Dorothy was involved in El Paso County 4-H activities hauling her children to contests from Odessa to College Station. She loved the Southwestern International Livestock Show and Rodeo, dancing behind the chutes. She also enjoyed El Paso County Coliseum dances put on by Willie, Gene Watson and Hank Thompson.
Dorothy moved to Graham in 2010 and found a church home at First United Methodist. She enjoyed attending the Graham Concert Association activities, helping with Our Daily Bread, spending time in her yard, and loving on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two little white dogs.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Susan Coley (Ralph) of Bryson; son, David Edens (Fran) of Graham; grandchildren, Austin Edens (Marissa Kimberlin) and Sarah Barie (Jason) of Portland, TN; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Adalynn Barie; and grand-dog Lily.
Dorothy leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Her friends in El Paso were an important part of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Young County Humane Society.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Graham, Texas. Arrangements by Morrison Funeral Home, Graham, Texas.
