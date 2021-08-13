Doris Knight Burdick was born in El Paso, Texas, on August 14, 1923, to John Gordon and Marguerite Lewis Knight and passed away July 31, 2021.
Doris was a faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community.
Doris attended Coldwell Elementary School and Austin High School in El Paso, Texas. She attended the Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She graduated with a BS in Education from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
Doris had a deep love of flowers that she believed brought so much joy and beauty into the world. She was a Nationally Accredited Master Flower Show Judge, past President of the Southwest Designers Guild and held a Master Design Consultant Certificate from the Benz School of Design at Texas A & M. She was also involved in many organizations over the years including the Church of St. Clement Altar Flower Guild, PEO Sisterhood-Chapter DR, Pan-American Round Table of El Paso and several gardening organizations.
As a young wife and mother, Doris earned her pilot’s license and she and her husband Byrl enjoyed piloting their Cessna 182 Skylane airplane. Doris also loved to sew and made beautiful clothes and Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren.
Doris and Byrl were very active even into their 80s. They were avid snow and water skiers and they traveled all over the world together. They enjoyed spending time at their second home in Alto, NM. She was also an excellent bridge player well into her eighties.
In later years, Doris joined Byrl as a business executive in the Burdick & Burdick, Inc. family business until their retirement.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marguerite Knight Sherman and her infant granddaughter Kelly Lynn Womack. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years Byrl H. Burdick, Jr.; her three children: Pamela Parsons, Byrl H. (Trey) Burdick, III (Patsy) and Bruce L. Burdick (Colleen Moriarty); her grandchildren: Scott Womack (Anna), Byrl H. (Hunt) Burdick, IV (Marilyn), Shannon Marie (Burdick) Prout (Austin) and Dylan Burdick; two great grandchildren: Ella Womack and Kaz Womack.
The family would like to thank all of her loving and devoted caregivers from Home Instead: Dolores Composano, Patti Velazquez, Vicki Callaway, Ale Perez, Maria Chasco and several others over the years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Church of St. Clement, 810 N. Campbell, with a reception at the church to follow. Donations may be made to the Church of St. Clement or to a charity of your choice.
Commented