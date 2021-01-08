Charles Zaltz, a well-known orthopaedic surgeon in El Paso for many years, died of complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 17, 2020. He was 84.
Charles was born in Brantford, Ontario, on July 10, 1936, to Noach and Anne Zaltz, and was the youngest of four children.
He graduated from the University of Western Ontario School of Medicine and specialized in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Toronto.
He practiced in Toronto at St. Michael’s Hospital and Scarborough Centenary Hospital before relocating to El Paso, Texas, in 1978.
He was a leader within the orthopaedic community, respected for his knowledge, compassion, judgment and surgical skills, and became the head physician for the University of Texas at El Paso.
Charles retired from active practice in 2018. He and his wife, Sue, becam pillars of the community and supported many civic and religious institutions in El Paso.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Maurice and Norman; and his brother-in-law, Ted Segal. He leaves behind Sue, his loving and devoted wife of 58 years; three children, Ira (Barbara) Zaltz, Peter Zaltz, and Ruth (Jeff) Katz; as well as eight loving and adoring grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Ethan, Jordan, Naomi, Sabrina, Zoe and Isabel. He is also survived by his sister, Shava Segal; and his sisters-in-law, Ruth Zaltz and Eleanor Zaltz.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will be sorely missed. A family graveside service was held on Dec. 20.
Memorial donations may be made to Temple Mount Sinai, El Paso, Texas, at templemountsinai.com or to the Rabbi›s Discretionary Fund at Beth Sholom Synagogue Toronto, 416-783-6103.
