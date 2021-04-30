Carmen Barragan Silva died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the age of 95 in her home surrounded by family. Carmen was a lifetime resident of El Paso, Texas.
Carmen began her business career working at the El Paso National Bank as secretary to the vice presidents, including Sam D. Young Sr.
Her husband, Jose A. Silva Sr., was her partner in life and in business. Joe and Carmen owned Silva’s Super Market and worked tirelessly to create a successful business to pass down to their children. She also helped her husband in the founding of Tri-State Associated Grocers. Together with her husband and two sons, Carmen helped initiate the Hispanic television station KINT Channel 26.
Carmen was highly active in the El Paso community. She served on the board of the Woman’s Department of the Chamber of Commerce for many years. She donated her time to the El Paso Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary Group. Carmen was the past president and
life member of the St. Patrick’s Cathedral Altar Society. She was a charter member and served as president of the El Paso Ikebana International #128 Club for flower arranging from Japan. She was an active member and past president (1970-1971) of the Desert Hills Garden Club of El Paso. She was a lifetime member of the El Paso County Historical Society and a member of the El Paso Symphony Guild.
Carmen’s civic passion was the Woman’s Club of El Paso. She was an active member and past president (2000-2001) of the Woman’s Club of El Paso. She worked hard to save the club’s old and beautiful historical building on Mesa Street and was a proud board member of the Historical and Charitable Trust of the Woman’s Club.
Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Silva Sr.; her brother, Armando Barragan; and her sister, Isela Dominguez.
Carmen always worked hard in all she did, but she always had time for her greatest joy – her family.
She is survived by her son, Martin Silva (Jo Anne); son, Joe Silva, Jr. (Patricia); and daughter, Cynthia Manzanares (Robert). Carmen is also survived by her six grandchildren: Lisa Rascón (Alex), Martin James Silva (Tricia), Monica Morales (Roy), Cristina Silva (Christopher), Jose Silva III and Sara Silva (Ken); her six great- grandchildren: Aidan, Maura, Demetri, Victoria, Cristian and Cedric; sister Hope Grado (Gilbert); and brother Ed Barragan.
Rosary was held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Interment followed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jose A. Silva III, Martin James Silva, Alex Rascón, Aidan Rascón, Christopher McPeak and Louie Barragan.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest. com for the Silva family.
We would like to thank Carmen’s caregivers, Dolores Cardiel and Claudia Cardiel, for taking care of her like family. Thank you to Tender Care Home Health and Hospice, especially her nurses, Claudia and Joslyn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Woman’s Club of El
Paso at 1400 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79902, attn. memorial or St. Patrick’s Cathedral at saintpatrickcathedral.org.
Commented