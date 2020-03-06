Born May 16, 1930, to Alex and Fay Cox, in Beeville, Texas, Bob passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
He is survived by his brother, Alex Cox Jr. of Philadelphia; his sister, Mildred (Cissy) Cox Weidner of El Paso; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Cox Shaw of Beeville.
Bob graduated from UT Austin with a degree in drama and secondary education. A veteran of the Korean War, he performed with the USO as an entertainer. He moved to New York City and worked as a high school theater teacher, starting a group called “Puerto Rico Sings.” That helped launch the careers of many actors and performers, including Freddie Prinze.
Shortly after, Bob traveled to Puerto Rico and formed a singing and dancing troop called “Los Niños de San Juan,” which he brought to Texas to perform. One of the young actors was Raul Julia, who starred in Bob’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” Bob believed that his most memorable accomplishment was to bring the renowned Cuban soprano Marta Perez to the U.S. to sing at Carnegie Hall.
He left New York and moved to Las Vegas, where he continued teaching and theater production. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he taught at Hollywood High School until he retired. His last personal performance was the Old Man in “Twelve Angry Men,” in Beeville. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s shortly after.
It is with a deep sense of sorrow and a great deal of pride that we bid a fond farewell to our beloved Bob.
