Bettie Alice (Spires) Tritton of El Paso, Texas, born in Midland, died peacefully on December 23, 2019. Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie George Spires and her daughter Elizabeth Alice (Libby) Tritton.
Survived by her husband of 64 years Mr. James R. Tritton Jr., son Dr. James L. Tritton and wife Andrea of Carrollton, TX and daughter Lynn Tritton Loya and husband Michael of Justin, TX. She was lovingly known as G Maw to her grandsons Brett James Tritton and wife Laura of Houston and Andrew Nicholas Tritton and wife Alyse of Coppell, TX.
She is also survived by niece Joann Orr and husband Ronald of T or C, N.M. and nephews, Dr. William V. Spires of Shreveport, LA, Dr. Timothy D. Spires and wife Kathleen, John G. Spires and wife Frances and Dr. Allen L. Spires and wife Lori, all of Mer Rouge, LA.
Bettie grew up in Lovington, New Mexico, where she graduated high school. She graduated from Texas Women’s University and earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. While attending college she met and married the love of her life and moved to El Paso. She became a school teacher and administrator and was very involved with the Texas Teachers Association early in her career. She later established a successful career in Financial Planning earning a CFP designation in 1994 and worked with several top financial advisory firms.
Bettie was an avid tennis player and golfer and loved regular family outings to the mountains. She will always be remembered for her keen intellect and wonderful sense of humor, among many other endearing qualities.
Bettie was very active in the community and involved with many organizations over the years. She was a proud member of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and PEO Chapter D.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Dr.
A Private Inurnment will be held at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery by her loving family.
The family would like to extend thanks to the many families, friends, and caregivers for their loving kindness and support over the past months.
In honor of Bettie, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, Western Hills Methodist Church, and Hospice El Paso.
Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
