Benjamin Ramirez was born in El Paso on May 23, 1952, to Carlos and Juana Ramirez, the seventh of eight children.
He died on August 10, 2021, surrounded by loving family.
Benjamin was a retired driver for Tom's Snacks Company. He loved music and dancing, and had a contagious laugh.
He is survived by four children, three brothers and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Funeral services are 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayer at 7 pm on Monday, August 16 at Crestview Funeral Home 1462 N. Zaragoza at Pellicano Drive. Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17 at Cristo Rey Church, 8011 Williamette, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Commented