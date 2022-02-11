Barbara von Buxhoeveden Ainsa peacefully passed away on February 4, 2022, in Austin, Texas, following a three-year battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Baron Heinrich von Buxhoeveden and Julia Gross von Buxhoeveden. She is survived by her husband, Francis (Frank) S. Ainsa, Jr.; her brother, Hans von Buxhoeveden; and his two children, Julia A. von Buxhoeveden Patrick (Jeff Patrick) and Tyson von Buxhoeveden (Monica von Buxhoeveden).
Baron Heinrich von Buxhoeveden was born in Estonia to a Baltic noble family. Barbara and her brother Hans were reared on the family estate in Estonia and inherited the titles of baroness and baron, but relinquished them when they were naturalized as American citizens. In 1945, Barbara’s father moved his family to Berlin.
After graduation from UT Law in 1968, Frank went on active duty with the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Berlin Brigade.
Barbara and Frank met on November 30, 1968, and were married on December 28, 1969. They celebrated their fifty-second anniversary on December 28, 2021.
Barbara and Frank lived in El Paso from 1970 to 2016 when they moved to Austin.
During her time in El Paso, Barbara was active in the Fort Bliss Officers’ Host Family Program, the El Paso Symphony Guild, the Children’s Symphony, the Chamber Music Festival and the Pan American Round Table.
Barbara was a true friend to those who knew her and a loving wife.
A funeral service will be scheduled at Cook-Waldon Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar, Austin, Texas 78752 for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Foundation for the Diocese of El Paso (Frank and Barbara Ainsa Endowment for Priests’ Retirement) or MD Anderson Cancer Center (Dr. John V. Heymach Cancer Research) or your favorite charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.