Ballard Eubank Coldwell, 58, died at home on August 28, 2021, of a previously undiagnosed heart condition.
A fifth-generation El Pasoan, he was born January 12, 1963, to Colbert and Ida Wesson Coldwell of Clint. Ballard attended Marian Manor and St. Clements Schools and graduated from Socorro High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He was a teaching assistant at UTEP while he pursued a master’s degree in English at UTEP.
Music was an important part of Ballard’s life. He studied piano and organ and had the opportunity to play on the organ his maternal grandfather, Henry Wesson, designed for the First Presbyterian Church in Navasota, Texas. He was the organist for Church of the Incarnation in Horizon City and for Holy Spirit Episcopal Church before becoming organist and choirmaster at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church over 25 years ago. He produced the Advent Lessons and Carols service at St. Alban’s for many years.
Ballard also acted in and accompanied many productions by the Gilbert and Sullivan Company of El Paso. He regularly attended the East Texas Organ Festival and joined several Pipedreams tours of European organs led by Michael Barone.
Urbane, erudite and well-read, Ballard was able to converse with everyone he met on seemingly any topic. He was also a good listener and a loyal friend to many. Ballard was Senior Warden at St. Alban’s and served on the Board of Directors of The Gilbert and Sullivan Company, the El Paso Playhouse, and Discover El Paso.
Family was important to him, and he never missed a holiday or birthday gathering, unless he was traveling.
His dogs Clarence, Max, Louis and Jeanne were dear to him as were his two cats. Ballard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Carlisle Navidomskis (John); his nephews, Navin (Sandra) and Wes Navidomskis; and great-nieces and nephew Brooke, Violet, Katherine and John William. He is also survived by first cousins, Colbert N. Coldwell, Ballard Eliot, Colby Shapleigh; Evelyn Scurry, Charles Jacoby and Keri Wurbs and their families, as well as numerous other cousins.
A funeral service was held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Friday, September 10. He was interred at Evergreen Cemetery on Alameda Avenue.
Pallbearers were Navin and Wes Navidomskis, Randy Collins, Gray Coldwell, Joe Ayoub, Jed Leachman, Sal Saldivar and Mario Vallejo. Honorary pallbearers were John Navidomskis, Colbert N. Coldwell, Ballard, Eliot and Colby Shapleigh, Bob and Rob Ayoub, Ernie Ochoa and John Fortunato, James Millican.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, to Gilbert and Sullivan Company of El Paso, 10132 Cork Dr., El Paso, TX 79925 or to your favorite charity.
Commented