Andrea Dorsey Kirs passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix after a heroic struggle with cancer.
Born and raised in this community, Andrea was a lifelong Texan and a true El Pasoan—known and loved by so many.
Many friendships began at Western Hills Elementary School, Morehead Middle School or Coronado High School. Other friends came into her life from TCU where she graduated in 1984 with a degree in business.
But most of Andrea’s extensive friendships were made through the business she ran for over 44 years. Andrea was the heart and soul of Dorsey’s Card and Gifts where customers came not only for the cards but the conversation.
Andrea was a part of so many special moments from baby announcements, birthday gifts, wedding invitations and sympathy cards. Over the many years, Andrea shared the joys and sorrows of so many of her customers’ most momentous occasions. Andrea loved saying she had helped with the wedding invitations of couples and then, their children and now, their grandchildren.
Andrea had a generosity that extended from people to animals. Many of her adopted pets came from the animal shelter and she often rescued cats that wandered to her door. Her current animal family included dogs Great Dane (Lord) Nelson and Lab Luther, and Orangeman the cat.
Her adventurous spirit led Andrea to explore the world from Australia, Africa, Canada and Europe. Andrea and her husband, Peeter, had a goal to visit every US state and kept a detailed record of all the states they had travelled. Although she trekked all over the globe, Andrea always returned to the place she was most at home—El Paso.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband Peeter Kirs (December 3, 2020) and her parents Angeline Milicia Dorsey Russo and Kenneth Dorsey, Sr. Andrea is survived by her siblings Tina L. Mohr (David), Diane Lee Dorsey, Kenneth W. Dorsey (Carmel) and great-aunt Connie Brightbill. Andrea also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews: Stuart, Shannon and Melissa Mohr; Jake, Patrick, Jackson, Tyler and Mason Dorsey.
The family would like to thank the incredible care provided by the oncology team, pulmonology team, doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic who treated Andrea with such dignity.
A celebration of her life will be held in El Paso on October 23, 2021 (details to follow).
To honor Andrea, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of El Paso, 4991 Fred Wilson, El Paso, TX 79906 or send a card to someone you love.
“Death ends a life, not a relationship. All the love you created is still there. All the memories are still there. You live on- in the hearts of everyone you have touched and nurtured while you were here.”
- Morrie Schwartz
