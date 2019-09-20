Sept. 23, 2018
Amor eterno – sweet Alice – how we miss you.
If only we could go back and relive your last days together again.
We know you are in heaven with your precious Grandmother and Raider.
Our world without you will never be the same. Until we come together again, we will see you in our dreams and all around us, our Angel.
On your one-year anniversary in Heaven:
Revelations 21:4: “He will wipe away tears from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
Love, your family, Boston and Sox.
