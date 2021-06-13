Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, pleaded guilty Thursday to helping her husband run his global criminal empire nearly a decade ago and then, after one of his arrests, to escape from a high-security Mexican prison.
Appearing at a hearing in federal court in Washington, Coronel, 31, acknowledged that starting in 2011, she helped her husband, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, smuggle at least 450 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of heroin and nearly 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States.
Coronel also admitted to ferrying messages from Guzmán to a team of conspirators who helped him break out of the Altiplano prison, near Toluca, Mexico, in 2015.
Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, has remained a subject of fascination, partly stoked by her lavish social media habits. A constant presence at Guzmán’s trial in Brooklyn three years ago, she often came and went in a swirl of TV cameras, publicity advisers and expensive perfume.
According to her plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Coronel, who was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, was designated as a “minimal participant” in the crimes of her husband’s former organization, the Sinaloa drug cartel. Under the agreement, she faces 108 to 135 months in prison when she is sentenced in September, but her lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said that she may serve less time than that.
