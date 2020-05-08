Don Shula, who won more games than any other head coach in NFL history and led the Miami Dolphins to the league’s only perfect season, all while helping to usher pro football into its modern era, died at his home in Florida on May 4. He was 90.
Shula built fearsome defenses and explosive offenses and took his teams, the Baltimore Colts and the Dolphins, to six Super Bowls. He won two with the Dolphins, capping the 1972 and 1973 seasons.
The 1972 campaign was historic: The Dolphins won all 14 regular-season games despite losing their star quarterback Bob Griese to an injury in the fifth game. With the top-ranked offense and defense, they went on to win the three playoff games and capture the Super Bowl, an unmatched string of victories.
“You were now the coach that won the big one, and that changed everything in my coaching career,” Shula said.
The success seemed improbable in February 1970, when the Dolphins lured Shula away from the Colts, where he had been voted NFL Coach of the Year three times.
Few coaches in any sport could match his success.
In his 33 years as a head coach, seven with the Colts (1963-69) and 26 with the Dolphins (1970-95), his teams won 328 regular-season games — still an NFL record — lost 156 and tied six. He still holds the NFL records for games coached (526) and total victories (347 — 23 more than the legendary George Halas of the Chicago Bears). His teams won 10 or more games in a season 21 times and reached the playoffs 19 times.
Donald Francis Shula was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio, about 40 miles east of Cleveland.
He was a running back at John Carroll and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in mathematics in 1951. He received a master’s in physical education at Western Reserve (now Case Western Reserve) in 1954.
In 1951, the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the ninth round and gave him a $5,000 salary.
From 1951 to 1957 he played defensive back for the Browns, under the longtime coach Paul Brown, as well as the Colts and the Redskins. He ended his career with 21 interceptions.
Shula was an assistant coach at Virginia in 1958, an assistant at Kentucky in 1959 and defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 1960 to 1962 before taking over in Baltimore. Despite their success under Shula, the Colts lost the Super Bowl to the Jets, who were heavy underdogs, 16-7.
After football, Shula played golf, owned a hotel and golf club, ran a chain of steakhouses bearing his name and made speaking and charity appearances.
His first wife, the former Dorothy Bartish, died in 1991 after 32 years of marriage. He married Mary Anne Stephens in 1993, and she survives him along with along with eight children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
