The debate over how much screen time is healthy for children has been effectively obliterated by the coronavirus crisis. If you’re seeking an alternative, look to podcasts.
Though episodic radio may not seem like an obvious choice for children’s entertainment, there’s a vast back catalog of podcasts designed specifically for a younger audience, focusing on everything from history to science to mindfulness. These shows will keep kids laughing, learning and thinking, and might teach adults a thing or two.
‘Brains On!
While some children are science whizzes, others find the subject a real struggle, and American Public Media’s engaging “Brains On!” is attuned to both types of young listener. The host, Molly Bloom, is joined by a different child each week and takes a tone that’s instructive but never patronizing as she investigates questions like “Do plants have feelings?” or, more recently, “Why is social distancing so important?”
‘Peace Out
Studies have shown that meditation can help children feel calmer and learn more effectively, and the bite-size bedtime stories of “Peace Out” are a gentle place to begin. Each episode aims to teach children how to regulate their emotions through mindfulness techniques like visualization, breathing exercises and body awareness, before it segues into a soothing story designed to induce sleep. Though intended for children, the meditations work just as well for adults.
‘Short & Curly’
“Should we ban families?” asked a recent episode of this Australian podcast, encapsulating the show’s thought-provoking approach to teaching children about ethics. The question encouraged children to ponder privilege and its absence: Why are some babies born into loving, supportive families while others are not, and does Plato’s brutal solution (banning families) have any merit?
‘Ear Snacks’
There’s an echo of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in this kind, silly and thoughtful musical podcast, which aims to teach children about the world while reminding them to smile. Led by musicians Andrew &; Polly — who’ve created songs for Sesame Studios, among others — “Ear Snacks” leads with a catchy soundtrack and features the voices of children weighing in on a range of subjects.
‘Eleanor Amplified’
Podcasts have sparked a renaissance for the serialized radio play, and there’s no reason children can’t get in on the fun. Created by John Sheehan, this entertaining adventure series follows a plucky young radio reporter in fictional Union City. Using her moxie and investigative skills, the eponymous Eleanor works to thwart dastardly plots, expose wrongdoing and speak truth to power.
‘The Past and the Curious’
Come for that delightful pun title, stay for the accessible but never dumbed-down history lessons. Each episode of this monthly show features bite-size audio dramas that illuminate corners of history that children are unlikely to learn in school, often emphasizing the overlooked accomplishments of women and people of color.
‘Book Club for Kids’
This virtual gathering space for young readers feels more vital than ever in the social distancing era. Having started life in 2000 as an NPR segment, “Book Club for Kids” has now been operating as a podcast for five years, hosted by radio journalist Kitty Felde. Each episode features three middle schoolers chatting about a favorite book, followed by an excerpt read out loud by a celebrity guest (a fun added layer for adults).
