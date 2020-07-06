Zin Valle, a family owned winery in Canutillo, donated hundreds of bottles of wine to workers at University Medical Center of El Paso – a special thank-you gift.
“We know that our frontline medical workers are making sacrifices to serve our community,” Ryan Poulos, co-owner of Zin Valle, said in a news release. “We hope this small gesture can provide a smile and some well-deserved relaxation during their off-time at home.”
The gifts were distributed to off-duty workers at the offices of the UMC Foundation, not at the hospital. The donation was made through the UMC Foundation’s COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.
To donate to the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund, visit UMCFoundationElPaso.org.
