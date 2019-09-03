President Donald Trump’s economic advisers do not see a recession on the horizon, but they worry that gloomy news reports and a drumbeat of recession warnings could turn fear of one into reality.
In an interview Thursday, the acting chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, Tomas Philipson, said reporters who have fixated on possible signs of a recession in bond markets this month appeared “to want people to lose jobs” and “become not economically self-sufficient.”
“As an American,” Philipson said, “you should not want a recession, no matter your political views.”
Trump’s escalating trade war is the reason economists, traders and the American public are increasingly worried about the possibility of recession. As the president punishes China with higher tariffs — and Beijing retaliates — the fight is exacerbating a global growth slowdown while dragging on investment and business confidence in the United States.
Investment has slowed this year, and actually contracted in the spring and manufacturing output has slumped. Global growth is cooling, and the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates, partly out of concern over tariff-driven uncertainty. The overall growth rate has fallen, compared with last year.
Through all that, Americans have kept shopping, continuing to power economic growth. Consumer spending increased at an annualized rate of 4.7% in the spring, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, its fastest quarterly increase in nearly 5 years. Consumer confidence in August remained near a 19-year high.
Administration officials want to keep consumer confidence high and are increasingly shifting blame for any slowdown on the media, Democrats and the Fed, which Trump has accused of putting the United States at a disadvantage to other countries by keeping interest rates too high.
“The way the media reports the weather won’t impact whether the sun shines tomorrow,” Philipson said. “But the way the media reports on our economy weighs on consumer sentiment, which feeds into consumer purchases and investments.”
Trump himself has raised similar concerns but has dismissed any talk of recession as improbable given the “strong” economy.
Official White House forecasts, issued as recently as this summer, continue to call for growth to accelerate in the second half of this year. While bond traders, business economists and poll respondents are expressing rising concern over the health of the economy, economists independent of the White House say there is no reason to believe a recession is inevitable in the United States over the next year or so. Independent forecasts predict that economic growth in July, August and September will be about where it was in April, May and June: around 2%, slow and steady.
“There really is no reason why the expansion can’t keep going,” Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said at his last news conference.
Many economists say that if a recession does arrive, cratering consumers will not be the root cause — and that Trump’s trade policies and the uncertainty they are stoking are the more likely culprit.
But some forecasters agree that fear itself could become a problem. Consumers drive about 70% of U.S. economic activity, and if they become spooked and pull back on purchases, growth could slow more sharply. Stock market losses could unsettle Americans and cause them to clamp their wallets shut.
“If headlines about trade wars and currency wars dominate the media and the airwaves,” then “you could get in this spiral where people lose confidence and stop spending,” said Megan Greene, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. Still, she does not expect an outright recession until 2021 in part because the labor market remains strong, making an imminent consumer pullback avoidable.