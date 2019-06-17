Whether you are closing on a home or are working on a legal case that involves a property, title agencies play a huge role in obtaining the right documents for these situations. Finding the right title agency, and the right people who are leading it and closing the transactions, is crucial because it will determine how smoothly the process goes.
Title agencies can help you obtain a variety of different documents, such as titles, deeds, title insurance and more. These documents are essential to realtors who close on homes regularly. Attorneys may also need to work with a title agency when they have a case where a client may be inheriting a property or may be fighting to obtain the rights to own the property.
“The role of title agents and agencies is to be an unbiased third party or fiduciary. In this role, everyone involved in the transaction is held accountable by us to do their part before the transaction can be closed, funded and recorded. This action protects everyone involved. Clients should look for willingness to get the job done, follow-through, engaging attitudes, integrity, trustworthiness, knowledge, flexible hours, offices that offer a wonderful atmosphere and high-tech tools,” says Janette Coon, president of Prosperus Title and Escrow LLC.
Speak with several title agencies to see what agency will meet your needs. Whether you are a realtor or an attorney, find an agency that is efficient, trustworthy and safe. Make sure that you feel confident with the people that you are working with. Prosperus Title and Escrow LLC is a new title agency in El Paso with highly knowledgeable and experienced people. The agency is being led by Janette Coon who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.
