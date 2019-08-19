Flying may not be glamorous anymore, but I submit that modern travel is still infinitely more enjoyable than what we had to endure in days gone by.
Just imagine a glamorous movie star boarding a plane in the 1940s. She waves as paparazzi flashbulbs pop and smoke. She reclines in the cabin and delicately accepts a bubbly drink. Then the thundering, piston-powered engines (precursors to the relatively quiet jet engine) would fire up. And she would lose, along with her ability to hear the tinkle of posh conversation in the cabin, her previous meal, as turbulence was far more dramatic than what we experience now!
Today, not only can technology keep us safer, it can help us navigate new surroundings and stay entertained like never before.
In my frequent travels, these standbys keep flights and car trips easy and enjoyable.
• TripIt: This virtual travel assistant will organize your boarding, lodging and event information to create a master itinerary. Goodbye messy folders and forgotten meetings!
• Apple Wallet: This is a quick and easy app to stash your boarding passes and tickets in for instant access when you need them.
• Google Maps and Waze: Where would we be without navigation apps? Lost, that’s where! Download one of these apps to get best routes that take time of day, traffic and construction into account so you’ll always be on time.
• Uber: Don’t waste money renting a car. Just pull up your Uber app and tell a nearby driver where to pick you up.
• Airbnb: Whether you prefer a penthouse or a farmhouse, stay somewhere that feels like home and skip the hotel.
• Wunderground: This weather app will help you plan for comfort before and during your travels.
• OpenTable or NoWait: Take a minute to tap one of these apps as you wrap up your meetings for expedited dining at a great selection of restaurants.
More travel tech tips
I recommend sticking all of these apps in a “travel” folder on your phone so they’re easy to find when your hands are busy with carry-ons or kids. Speaking of kids: Pre-download some favorite movies on your tablet so you don’t need to rely on poor hotel bandwidth. I also love drawing and problem-solving apps, as they stimulate the minds of young and old alike.
Happy trails, my friends.
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based technology firm.