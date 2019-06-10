Rotary Club of West El Paso – Erik Baray with the El Paso Center for Children will make a presentation on the center, which was established in 1919, and how it has been serving El Paso area youth for more than 100 years. The club’s weekly meeting is at noon Monday, June 10, at The Great American Steakburger, 701 S. Mesa Hills. Guests are welcome.
Rotary Club of El Paso – Mark Lowry, head coach of the El Paso Locomotive soccer team, will speaker at the club’s weekly meeting at noon Thursday, June 13 at the Community Foundation Room. Visitors are welcome, but call first to make sure seating is available. Information: 915- 833-6616.
Zaragoza Rotary Club – On July 28, the club will join the World Health Organization international campaign for Hepatitis Zero Week by providing 300 tests in Ysleta. Testing also will be conducted that week by Rotary teams in Africa and South America. Members of the Zaragoza club with medical background will administer the tests, provided by Rotary International. An announcement said hepatitis kills more people than AIDS. In Africa alone, it’s said there are 120 million infected people, many of whom do not know they have the disease. The WHO is leading a campaign to drastically reduce hepatitis by 2030 and Rotary is a major player. The Zaragoza club meets Thursdays at The Great American Steakhouse, 1345 George Dieter. Information: 915-474-0113.