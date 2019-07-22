These should be the best of times for working people.
After all, the unemployment rate is just 3.7%, near its lowest level in almost 50 years. If that were our only guide, then we might conclude that virtually every adult in the United States who wants to work is either doing so or is diligently looking for a job.
The problem is that the unemployment rate, which is publicly updated by the Labor Department on the first Friday of every month, is an insufficient statistic, despite all the attention it gets. Sure, it tabulates the number of men and women who are actively job-hunting. But it leaves out the growing numbers who have stopped actively looking.
In the federal government’s scheme of things, those who stop looking for work aren’t listed as unemployed. The Labor Department has a broader monthly statistic that accounts for the dropouts, but it doesn’t get equal billing with the unemployment rate. It is called the labor force participation rate, and if it received the attention that it deserves, then the June job numbers, published and broadcast in early July, would have been stripped of some of the glow they seemed to have.
A more complete approach — and, under current conditions, a more accurate one — would give equal billing to both statistics: The unemployment rate was only 3.7% in June, near its lowest level since 1969, as tens of thousands of people gave up actively looking for another job. But in doing so, the dropouts meant the labor force participation rate was stuck at 62.9%, near its lowest level since 1977.
Most accounts of the June job numbers didn’t use that double-barreled, and sobering, approach to reporting the figures. Yet a falling participation rate suggests a growing accumulation of men and women who are neither working nor unemployed, but rather disengaged.
President Donald Trump is not likely to authorize a change that would increase the unemployment rate on his watch simply by altering the rules the Labor Department uses. No president would, or has. But journalists could give equal billing each month to the currently low unemployment rate (the good news) and the low participation rate (the bad news).
A more accurate statistical picture would emerge of all those who wanted jobs even though only some of them were actively looking. A low participation rate — the current situation — is a serious matter. It undermines the production of goods and services in the United States, and may also signal deeper issues.
The decline in the labor force participation rate stems partly from demographic change: Older people typically don’t participate in the workforce to the degree that younger people do, and the American population has been aging. Several economists, including Jason Furman, the former chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, make this point.
But whatever the reason, many people who once yearned for work now no longer openly do so, much less seek paid employment.
Many of the dropouts in recent years have been women. Since April 2000, the participation rate among women has fallen 3.2 percentage points, to 57.1% from 60.3%. That is the largest decline since women started entering the labor force in large numbers in the 1960s. Men, in contrast, have been dropping out gradually since the 1960s, although the decline accelerated slightly a decade ago.
We don’t entirely know why this has been happening for either gender, but the failure to highlight both the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate in reporting on the monthly employment figures contributes to a failure to fully recognize and explore a source of discontent in the country.