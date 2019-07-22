Summer is here and you may be planning your next adventure with your family or friends. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a weeklong trip, it always feels good to go somewhere new or somewhere that you love. If you are currently or starting to plan your next getaway, here are some tips to help you plan and save on your next trip.
First, decide whether you will be driving, flying or taking a train. If you are planning to take a road trip, calculate the miles, plan out your stops and figure out how much it will cost to fuel up your vehicle. Depending on the length of the road trip, determine if you will need to stop at a hotel to rest for the night. If you are traveling with friends, consider splitting the fuel costs to help save on transportation. If you are planning to take a flight or a train, there are apps and websites available to help you find the best deal. The sooner you start planning, the cheaper flights and train tickets will be. You will also need to consider whether you will be renting a vehicle or if you will be taking taxis or ride-booking services.
Next, take a look at hotel prices at the destination. There are several websites and apps that can help you find great deals on hotels, such as Trivago, Expedia, Kayak and more. Don’t forget to budget for meals. This is where your vacation may get costly. An easy way to help you save money on meals is to rent a hotel that offers free breakfast or has a small kitchen in the room. If you are planning on camping, make sure to check the fees for the campground and budget for food and firewood. If traveling in a larger group, you may want to look into renting a home through websites such as Airbnb and splitting the cost.
Next, create an itinerary for each day and add up the costs for all of the activities. After you determine your total costs, see if it will fit in your budget. If it does not fit in your budget, consider switching out costly activities for free activities, such as a day at the beach or a hike.
An easy way to save money on activities is to check sites like Groupon, Honey or Kayak to help you find a great deal on tickets or activities. While spring break and summer vacation may be the easiest time to go on your planned vacation, you may want to consider going during a slower season of the year when amusement parks and tourist sites are less full. Traveling during an off-season may also help you find cheaper tickets for flights and parks. You may also find that there are shorter wait times to get on rides at your favorite amusement park!
Once you have figured out your transportation, where you are staying, the activities that you’ll be doing, and your budget, you are ready to go on your way. Don’t stress over the planning. Take it one step at a time, pack your bags and enjoy your getaway!
GECU is available to help you save more on your next vacation. Federally insured by NCUA, GECU has the tools and solutions that you need to save money and to help get you on the path to a brighter financial future. Visit gecu.com today or call 778.9221, toll-free at 1.800.772.4328, to see how GECU can help you save and find out how easy it is become a member.