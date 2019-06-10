Tiny bottles of hotel toiletries on their way out

Like grocery bags and straws, the miniature bottles of toiletries and cosmetics that many guests swipe from hotels are in the sights of legislators and hotels that are trying to reduce the environmental effect of plastic waste.
Hotel industry officials say the tiny bottles are slowly being replaced by wall-mounted, refillable dispensers.
A bill is making its way through the California Legislature that aims to scrap tiny single-use plastic bottles at hotels and other hospitality establishments starting in 2023.
It was passed in the Assembly in May and has moved to a Senate committee.
Plastic items spilling out of the carcasses of dead sea creatures or piled in landfills have inspired bans across the country, but the undertaking has mostly taken place in a patchwork of city and county governments.
The City Council of Orlando, Florida, last week approved a partial ban on straws and bags, and last month, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, banned plastic bags starting next year.
In 2016, the world generated 242 million tons of plastic waste, according to the World Bank. North America, which it defines as Bermuda, Canada and the United States, is the third-largest producer of plastic waste, totaling more than 35 million tons.
Industry observers were concerned about how the changes in the pending bill would affect the work of housekeeping staff, or that guests would recoil from using refillable bottles that had been accessible to previous guests and just topped up, rather than completely replaced.
The California Hotel and Lodging Association had pushed for an extension of the deadline to make it easier for hotels to comply.
Hilton hotels, Hyatt and Marriott International have programs intended to reduce landfill waste, the California Hotel & Lodging Association said. InterContinental Hotels Group said last year that it would remove plastic straws from more than 5,400 hotels in nearly 100 countries by the end of 2019 and introduce bulk bathroom amenities at some of its brands.