Student debt is spiraling, and young people are defaulting on their loans. You might think that students would be better off scraping by with no loans at all.
But it turns out that simply cutting loans — without replacing those lost dollars with grants or lower tuition — hinders students’ academic progress and hurts their grades.
That’s the conclusion of new research on the effects of student loans at community colleges, which educate most low-income students in the United States. What’s more, community colleges are far more racially, ethnically and economically diverse than the elite colleges that get the most attention.
Perhaps counterintuitively, the researchers found that students who borrowed more wound up defaulting less. This was most likely because the loans allowed students to earn additional college credits, which led to more stable careers and finances.
Two teams of researchers in the United States found that nudges by school administrators affected how much students borrowed for their educations.
In one study, students at a large, unnamed community college were randomly chosen to be informed of their loan eligibility in their financial aid letters, while other eligible students were not informed. The two groups were identical in other respects.
As expected, the students who got the letters listing loans were more likely to borrow. These were modest loans, typically a few thousand dollars, but they made a big difference. Strikingly, though, the students who borrowed because of the nudges earned more college credits, got better grades and were more likely to transfer to four-year colleges where they could earn bachelor’s degrees.
The study, conducted by the economists Benjamin Marx of the University of Illinois and Lesley Turner of Vanderbilt University, was published in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy.
In a separate study published as a working paper, researchers and administrators at another community college took a slightly different approach. This school was worried that students might be borrowing too much and offered loan counseling in text messages. The texts encouraged students to think carefully about how much they borrowed.
The college worked with the professors Andrew Barr of Texas A&M and Kelli Bird and Benjamin Castleman of the University of Virginia to randomly assign students to receive these texts.
The extra counseling reduced borrowing. But it also reduced learning: Students who borrowed less earned worse grades and fewer credits. And most surprising, those who borrowed less were more likely to default on their student loans over the next three years.
This puzzling correlation is borne out by other data. Historically, those with more student debt have been less likely to default on their loans. A plausible explanation is that more borrowing made it possible for students to obtain more education, which led to higher earnings and a better capacity to pay off debt.
The bigger picture is that schools have great latitude in whether and how they offer loans to students. Fully half of community colleges never offer loans, Marx and Turner found, apparently because the schools are concerned that students will get themselves into financial trouble. Many administrators also appear to be nervous that loan defaults will threaten a school’s ability to participate in the federal aid programs.
But the new evidence strongly suggests that such policies are harming students. Loans provide critical funds for paying tuition, meeting living expenses and buying school supplies. Discouraging students from taking out loans — without providing financial alternatives — harms their ability to progress through college.
Previous studies in South Africa and Chile showed similar results, but until now, the research for the United States was wanting.
Let’s be clear. This body of research doesn’t show that loans are the best way to fund college students. It just shows that if students don’t get enough money to pay for college, they can’t succeed.
There are many ways for a society to fund college. Loans, grants and free tuition are all viable options. We see combinations of these around the world.
Taxpayers can pay for college directly, with the expectation that today’s students will do the same when they are taxpaying adults. This is how elementary and secondary education is funded in the United States, and how postsecondary education is paid for in many countries. This approach worked for years in the United States, with taxpayer-supported colleges charging little or no tuition. But with some exceptions, since the 1970s tuition has risen and taxpayer support for postsecondary education has waned.
Today, for many students, a loan makes college possible. The funds from a loan can give students more hours to study, when they would otherwise be working to pay rent. A loan can pay for gas to get to class and for the laptop and internet connection needed to do schoolwork.
Student loans in the United States are fraught with problems. Too many students borrow heavily to attend for-profit colleges, which do nothing to increase earnings and in some cases defraud students. The system for repaying loans is unforgiving and unnecessarily pushes borrowers into default.
Free tuition would help many people — but students would still need money on top of that to live and study.
What schools and government shouldn’t do is cut loans without getting money to students in other ways. Every college graduate would be better off without student debt. But they would not be better off without their college degrees, which loans make possible for millions of people.