The latest drama at the border, in which President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if it did not step up its immigration enforcement efforts, reminded me of an old western movie – a threat is made if action is not taken and then a gunfight breaks out as both parties are backed into a corner.
What exactly the U.S. wanted Mexico to do and how it would be measured was never certain. It almost seemed like Trump was telling the Mexicans, “You better act, and I’m not going to tell you how but I will know what it is when I see it.”
Trump said Mexico had until June 10 to take action or he would impose a 5 percent tariff, and as that date approached it seemed that the negotiating teams from both countries were making little progress. Then, all of a sudden, Trump declared victory and announced an agreement with Mexico.
First, Mexico would deploy its national guard to intercept northbound asylum seekers. Second, it would detain migrants until their cases can be processed. And to make a bigger splash, Trump announced that Mexico would be buying a lot of U.S. agricultural products.
What was really gained by the showdown and the announcement of victory? In reality, very little.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known as AMLO, announced the creation of a national guard during his presidential campaign. This is a project that is still in formation, but it was obvious that Mexico would station this force throughout the country and at its southern border. When it is actually functional is anybody’s guess.
Mexico is also already housing asylum seekers that are waiting for their paperwork to be processed.
All one has to do is go to Juárez to see assistance centers and gymnasiums filled to capacity with Central American migrants.
Finally, Mexico already buys tremendous quantities of agricultural products from the U.S., such as corn, wheat and soybeans. As its population increases, it will increase its U.S. imports.
In effect, the agreement allowed Mexico to provide the U.S. with the same ambiguity it received at the start of the crisis when no hard measurements of what needed to be done were announced. Mexico essentially agreed to do what it is already doing.
However, the effects of this manufactured crisis and the drama were real and damaging. Mexico and the U.S. have integrated economies, and U.S. companies use both sides of the border to produce, warehouse, and transport products to markets around the world. It is estimated that two-thirds of the products that are imported from Mexico have U.S. content. Slap tariffs on Mexico would be slapping tariffs on our own products as they come back to the U.S. in finished form. Companies would most likely pass the costs on to U.S. consumers who would ultimately take the hit.
Immigration and trade are two separate, complicated issues that should not be lumped together. Mexico has limited resources to take care of its own domestic issues, let alone dedicating them to stopping a U.S. problem.
How are its efforts to curb northbound asylum seekers going to be measured? No metrics were included in the Trump announcement, although the day afterward he again threatened new tariffs if the U.S. doesn’t get what it wants, which incidentally also did not include hard metrics.
The North American countries took a tremendous amount of time to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2017 and 2018 and agreed to send it to the legislative branches for ratification. Then, as in the past, Trump invoked national security as a basis to threaten tariffs against Mexico.
Is the new agreement worth the paper it is written on when Trump can arbitrarily impose tariffs under the guise of national security? Have we waded into waters where the U.S. cannot be taken at its word by its neighbors and close trading partners?
I know of a lot of companies that redirected their operations to move as much merchandise as possible from Mexico to the U.S. before June 10 to avoid the tariffs. This served to further clog the ports of entries and increase crossing times, resulting in loss of time and money. Immigration and trade had a showdown, and trade lost.
What are other countries, especially China, learning from this kind of fabricated drama? Does it view the U.S. as a country that creates a crisis, talks tough and then backs down when backed into a corner? If so, does this help embolden China in its trade war with the U.S.?
Jerry Pacheco is executive director of the International Business Accelerator, a trade counseling and training program of the New Mexico Small Business Development Centers Network. Call (575) 589-2200 or e-mail jerry@nmiba.com.