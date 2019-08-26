The first Popeyes tweet seemed innocent enough — a photograph of the chain’s new fried-chicken sandwich (chicken breast, brioche bun, pickles, sauce) beneath an artfully garbled caption: “So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak.”
But as a social media battle has captivated the internet last week and generated long lines at Popeyes locations across the country, that Aug. 12 tweet now has the feel of an opening salvo. Things grew heated Tuesday, when Chick-fil-A tweeted what appeared to be a coded response to the Popeyes announcement, extolling the virtues of its “original” chicken sandwich.
Popeyes replied a few hours later: “...ya’ll good?”
Soon, the “passive-aggressive chicken sandwich debate,” as one news article put it, had escalated into a Twitter battle royale, as other fast-food companies started promoting their own sandwiches. Shake Shack tried to rise above the fray, promising a chicken sandwich “without the beef.”
As the Twitter commotion intensified, the Popeyes chicken sandwich reportedly sold out at some locations.
“Look at how much attention they’re getting — it’s impressive,” said Jonathan Maze, the executive editor of Restaurant Business Magazine, a trade publication. “All this is really going to do, frankly, is embolden other chains to do similar things when they introduce new products.”
In the chicken wars last week, fast-food rivals seemed intent on stirring up trouble. Take this exchange between Wendy’s and Popeyes:
Wendy’s: “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”
Popeyes: “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.”
Wendy’s: “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”
To some, these Twitter antics may seem juvenile. But many brands have discovered that one easy way to cut through the social media noise is to poke fun at the competition. In fast food, Wendy’s has arguably the sassiest corporate Twitter account in the country. Now, Popeyes is starting to catch up.
“If you’re a fast-food brand,” Maze said, “you have to have a strong social media game.”
In a statement, Felipe Athayde, the Popeyes president for the Americas, declined to reveal how many chicken sandwiches the chain has sold. But he said the response from customers had been “extraordinary.”
“We noticed a lot of organic conversation about the sandwich and we decided to have a little bit of fun along with our guests,” he said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for our brand.”
Chick-fil-A did not respond to requests for comment.