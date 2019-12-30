The number of health savings accounts continues to grow, but figuring out which plan will work for you may depend on how you will use the money, a new analysis finds.
Do you intend to use it for current medical expenses or to save the money and invest it for future costs, perhaps in retirement — as if it were a 401(k) for health care?
Money contributed to HSAs, which are available to people who have specific types of high-deductible health insurance, is tax-free, grows tax-free and is withdrawn tax-free for spending on eligible expenses. Unlike other types of health accounts, HSAs have no spending deadline. (You can also spend the savings on anything you want after age 65 without penalty; you just pay regular income tax if you spend it on noneligible expenses.) And they follow you if you change jobs.
Depending on your objective, some accounts may work better than others, according to Morningstar, the investment research firm.
Morningstar analyzed 11 providers that make accounts available to individual savers, covering about 60% of the market. (The review didn’t include accounts offered through employers, since fees for workplace accounts vary widely, making comparisons difficult.) Overall, account fees have decreased, and investment options have improved, the report found. But some HSA providers still make it hard to find relevant details on their websites, like the interest rates paid on accounts.
Even though the accounts offer the potential for long-term investment, the vast majority of HSA holders use the funds to pay current medical costs and hold the money in cash spending accounts. Just 4% of all accounts, or about 1 million, have at least part of the money invested, according to HSA services firm Devenir.
Some people may not invest because they don’t know they have the option, said Roy Ramthun, an HSA consultant. He said people continue to confuse HSAs with flexible health spending accounts, which aren’t portable and generally must be used before a deadline.
Another likely reason, however, is that HSA holders need the funds to pay for ongoing medical costs, said Leo Acheson, associate director of multiasset and alternative strategies at Morningstar.
“A lot of people don’t have the financial means to set aside money for the future,” he said.
People who need to use their HSA money now, Acheson said, should look for accounts with no or low maintenance and add-on fees, reasonable interest rates and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance. Morningstar’s top individual accounts for spenders, based on those criteria, include Fidelity, a relative newcomer to retail HSAs; Lively, a startup; and the HSA Authority.
HSAs used for investing should offer low fees for all investments, limit overlap among investment options and avoid “thresholds” that force investors to keep some money in a checking account before they can invest, Morningstar said.
Fidelity also topped Morningstar’s list of best accounts for investors. The HSA Authority ranked second, followed by Bank of America.
Lively wasn’t considered for the investment category, Morningstar said, because it doesn’t offer a curated menu of HSA investments. Instead, it offers access to a brokerage option, which provides a vast array of investment choices.
A brokerage window, as it’s sometimes called, can be a boon for sophisticated investors who want to create their own investment mix. But less savvy investors can become paralyzed by too much choice, Acheson said.
Fidelity’s HSA offers a brokerage window because many investors want the option to choose other investments, said Begonya Klumb, head of HSAs at Fidelity. But it also presents a list of suggested HSA investment options as well as online tools to help less experienced investors, she said.
There were about 26 million HSAs holding about $61.7 billion as of midyear, according to Devenir.
Devenir offers a search tool, HSASearch.com, to help shoppers compare accounts. But visit each plan’s website before making a selection to make sure you have the latest details, like current interest rates.
HSAs can be used for a variety of health and medical expenses, including dental care. The HSA Bank offers a summary of eligible and ineligible expenses on its website.
A complete list is available in IRS Publication 502.