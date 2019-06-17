On July 28, the Zaragoza Rotary Club will join the World Health Organization’s international campaign against Hepatitis by providing 300 tests in Ysleta. Testing also will be conducted that same week by Rotary teams in Africa and South America.
Members of the Zaragoza club with medical training will administer the tests, which are provided by Rotary International. Shown in the photo are club members and others who will be helping. Top row from left: Nate Chaney, Karl Heimer, Taelor and Mike Gates, Guillermo Ruiz, Ofelia Mletzko and Jack Fairal. Bottom row: Jose Luis Salas, Lucilla Najera and Jesus Omar Sepeda. The Zaragoza Rotary Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Great American Steakhouse at 1345 George Dieter. Information: 915-474-0113.
Also, the Sunrise Rotary Club will meet 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn on Sunland Park Drive. This week’s speaker is Tracey Jerome, director of the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs, who will talk about developing the city’s arts industry and providing quality programs that represent the city’s diverse cultures.