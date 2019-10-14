We’ve all felt the jarring sting of an electronic message that should have really been delivered in person. There’s nothing like a face-to-face interaction for building positive relationships.
The nuances of nonverbal communication and physical presence are so important, and they impact company culture far more than any number of memos or slogans.
But face-to-face workplace interaction is going the way of snail mail, while the need for a cohesive corporate culture is as important as ever.
Luckily, technology has kept pace.
My company recently opened a branch in San Antonio, but we’ve been able to maintain a strong sense of unity and communication through these tools.
• Conference room cameras: Invite remote members to the table by equipping your meeting place with a good camera. VTech has some strong options.
• FaceTime: If you’re an Apple user, FaceTime is a great tool you already have that can help your team feel united.
• Microsoft Office Teams: This all-in-one communication hub can help you and your remote team members feel connected through chat, direct messaging, video meetings, voice calls, file storage and application integration. They can also replace inter-team email, which wastes an estimated 2.5 hours of your work time every day.
• WhatsApp: It’s great for quick messages as well as document sharing.
From initial interviews, to onboarding, communication of assignments, trainings, and regular check-ins, video is the next best thing to in-person corporate communication.
___
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay.