The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an amendment that directs the Environmental Protection Agency to create a national recycling strategy.
Sponsored by U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan, the House passed the amendment on June 29. It is aimed at ensuring the long-term economic and environmental viability of local recycling programs across the country.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico joined other representatives in writing a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, asking if his agency can develop a strategy to assist communities that are facing stockpiles of recycled items.
This is occurring because China, which had previously taken U.S. recyclables, has reduced its imports of these items to a trickle. That has put many communities with fledgling recycling programs in a crisis mode as costs rise.
Haaland and her colleagues want the federal government to invest in infrastructure that will allow these communities to continue with their recycling efforts. The letter expresses a desire for the U.S. to become the world leader in recycling and to stop throwing away billions of dollars of recyclable materials each year.
A comparison of other leading recycling countries shows just how far the U.S. needs to go to catch up.
Last year, Eunomia, a consulting firm that tracks recycling among countries of the world, published the report, “Recycling – Who Really Leads the World?”
According to the report, Germany, which recycles 56% of its waste, is the world’s leading recycler, followed by Austria (54%), South Korea (54%), Wales (52%), and
Switzerland (50%). Of the top ten recyclers on the list, eight are in Europe and two are in Asia, South Korea and Singapore. At a 35% recycling rate, the U.S. barely cracks the top 25 list.
A look at Germany’s recycling program reveals just how seriously it is about waste. The country produces more than 30 million tons of garbage annually and recycles 16.8 million tons of waste.
As part of its recycling strategy, Germany established the Green Dot system, which is intended to result in less and lighter packaging. Retailers and manufacturers have to pay for a Green Dot on products, and the more packaging they use, the more they have to pay. This creates an incentive to use less packaging materials when shipping and selling a product. This alone has cut the amount of garbage the country produces by 1 million tons annually.
Another part of Germany’s recycling program is the requirements at the local level.
First, households have multicolored bins in which to deposit recyclables. Glass and bottles that are non-refundable and without a deposit are put in a separate glass bin. Paper products are dumped into blue bins. Aluminum, cans and beverage cartons go into yellow bins. Bio-waste (leaves, coffee filters and food waste) are dumped into brown bins. This waste is used for composting or to make fuel from biomass.
Most other odd items, including nylons, tissues, diapers, cigarette butts, pots/pans and brushes, are dumped in a gray bin. Hazmat items such as chemicals, batteries, fluorescent tubes and paint cans are sent to collection sites for separate disposal. Damaged or old furniture and household items also can be taken to collection sites or left in front of the house for commercial recyclers or restorers to pick up.
Germany’s aggressive recycling strategy has raised the bar in the world. One might think that such a strategy takes an inordinate time to develop. However, within 20 years, the tiny country of Wales in the United Kingdom increased its recycling rate by more than 50% to move to No. 4 on the list of top recyclers.
It did so by creating a strong recycling strategy with aggressive targets. To date, approximately 85% of localities have met their recycling targets. Similar to what House members are calling for in the U.S., Welsh officials also supported their vision with funding to local authorities so they could achieve the aggressive targets.
Some might argue that America’s materialistic culture has a disposable aspect in which we freely toss away waste that could be easily recycled. Others might argue that making recycling available to the extent that Germany and the other top recyclers do will add increased costs to products.
However, on the flip side of the coin, the cost of not recycling includes increased pollution, expanding landfills, increased health risks and poor stewardship of our planet. A bold national recycling strategy could be the new Apollo space program moonshot that can integrate our communities and help draw our nation closer together.