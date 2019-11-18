Very soon, we will enter what is termed the “paisano season,” in which thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border to spend time with their families during the holidays.
Cars and trucks will be loaded with luggage and gifts for the Christmas season. The highways will start to become full as people begin their annual trek back and forth across the border. Ports of entry will become clogged with long lines of cars and people waiting to cross. I generally limit my travel to Mexico during this period because I hate waiting in lines.
Border crossings are already feeling the strain of increasing numbers of people, due to the thousands of immigrants approaching the southern border to seek asylum in the United States. Even though the waves of migrants have decreased, any subsequent wave approaching ports of entry can cause major problems. Asylum seekers have to be taken into custody, documented, physically examined by medics, fed and housed at the ports until a more appropriate space is found to keep them until their hearing.
When large waves of immigrants approach a port of entry, the port director has the discretion to shut the facility down for security reasons and to protect their personnel. There have been incidents of immigrants aggressively storming ports of entry and several Customs and Border Protection officers have been injured.
Although ports of entry don’t typically stay closed down for very long, any closures will result in traffic piling up on both sides of the border. This is highly disruptive to the flow of people and cargo, causing inefficiencies and a drop in productivity for companies on a tight supply chain. As the paisano season approaches and the immigrants keep approaching the ports of entry, we could see major delays and disruptions.
The U.S. General Services Administration is doing a review of all ports of entry on the Mexican border. I have always touted the case for modernizing the infrastructure at the ports, and I am happy that the GSA will be seeing first-hand what is needed to improve them.
Infrastructure is important, but even more important is the human element, namely CBP officers that protect the U.S. from drugs and contraband and who are also an integral element in the U.S.’s trade with countries such as Mexico.
There is a gap between the number of CBP officers needed and how many are actually being recruited. Many ports of entry are understaffed, and crossing lanes that could be used to process people and commerce are closed because there are simply not enough officers to attend to them. And it is not as simple as saying that all the U.S. government has to do is hire more people.
When a CBP prospect is recruited, they have to go through an extensive training period. After this is over, an agent still needs to shadow an experienced CBP officer for at least a year, after which the new CBP officer will finally be available to be fully functional in their position. Depending on the need, new CBP officers are then assigned to a particular port of entry.
In other words, it takes quite a bit of time to recruit, train and position CBP agents. Furthermore, many young people entering the workforce are not interested in a job that involves stress, sometimes dark human elements and often long hours.
This particular paisano season will test the limits of the infrastructure at our ports of entry and the CBP officers who are trained to keep the U.S. safe from illegal elements. The executive branch of government must work with Congress to appropriate the necessary funding to recruit and hire more CBP officers.
This human element must not be overlooked. Our ability to keep our trade with the world growing rests on the backs of these individuals. It would be foolish to skimp in this area and create bottlenecks that are within our power to prevent.
I received an overwhelming response to my last column, which discussed the popularity of Hatch chile and its spread throughout the world. I received emails from chile lovers in places such as Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Anchorage, Alaska; and various midwestern states.
One restaurant owner in Bloomington, Illinois, wrote to tell me that he makes green chile stew at his Italian restaurant, and in true New Mexican fashion, offers green chile as a pizza topping.
One of my friends, who is married to a lady from a city near Bloomington, was visiting her family in that region. I told him about the Italian restaurant, he made contact with the owner and will be stopping by for green chile in the Midwest on his next visit. The proliferation of Hatch chile is a testament to this little can-do village.