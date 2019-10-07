El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a 1974 graduate of Vanderbilt University, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Vanderbilt Phi Alpha Theta Distinguished Alumnus Award.
“Your service as Mayor of El Paso and as a member of the Texas House of Representatives bring great honor to Vanderbilt, and the History Department,” chapter president Jacques Friedman wrote in the letter announcing Margo’s selection.
Margo played on the football team at Huntsville High in Alabama, and received a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and economics and met his wife, Adair.
The couple later moved to El Paso. Margo was the owner of JDW Insurance and served in the Texas House from 2011 to 2013. He was elected mayor of El Paso in 2017.
Phi Alpha Theta is an undergraduate history honors society with chapters across the country that promotes the study of history. Margo will be presented the award at a reception Oct. 18 during Vanderbilt University’s Homecoming weekend.