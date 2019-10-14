Charles Schwab is allowing customers to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds for free, ramping up the intensity of brokers’ fight for the average investor’s dollars.
The cost of investing has been steadily falling, and Peter Crawford, Schwab’s chief financial officer, acknowledged in a statement that the elimination of trading commissions had been pretty much inevitable.
“We are seeing new firms trying to enter our market — using zero- or low-equity commissions as a lever,” Crawford said. “We’re not feeling competitive pressure from these firms ... yet. But we don’t want to fall into the trap that a myriad of other firms in a variety of industries have fallen into and wait too long to respond to new entrants.”
The commission-free trading structure will go into effect Monday for accounts of all sizes, wiping out Schwab’s $4.95-per-trade charge.
(Option investors will continue to pay 65 cents per contract, though commissions were eliminated.)
It’s a noteworthy move coming from Schwab, which, once upon a time, was the new entrant paving the way for retail investors. And it’s a mark of how drastically the investment industry has changed over the past decade: Access to the stock and bond markets has never been easier or cheaper.
In recent years, small investors have become able to trade a wide collection of exchange-traded funds without charge — and they could build entire portfolios on their own with little effort and for little money. They also have more options to outsource the job entirely to mostly automated services, which will build and monitor your nest egg for a tiny fraction of the cost of your grandfather’s financial adviser.
But that doesn’t mean all inexpensive products are created equal, or that investors should blindly assume that such products are always the right fit.
Lower fees are almost always better for customers, said Alex Bryan, director of passive strategies research at Morningstar, but free trades don’t mean there are no underlying costs.
Firms that forgo fees can make money in other ways, Bryan said. For example, the cash in your brokerage account — money you haven’t yet invested — may be pushed into the firm’s money market account during hours when the market is closed. While you do earn interest as a result, it’s below the market rate, and the firm pockets the difference.
“Keep in mind that these firms aren’t charities,” Bryan said.
The new plan will cost Schwab roughly 3-4% of its total net revenue — perhaps $100 million each quarter. But the firm noted that its “commissions per revenue trade” have been falling for several years, which may have given Schwab the confidence to become the first major firm to eliminate commissions across the board.
Schwab’s fee elimination follows Interactive Brokers Group’s recent announcement of IBKR Lite, a service that will offer unlimited commission-free trading on domestic stocks and exchange-traded funds. (ETFs are similar to index funds but trade like stocks on an exchange, meaning investors must pay commissions whenever they buy or sell shares, which also carry underlying investment fees.)
Investment firms have long been moving in this direction, with no-fee ETF offerings expanding steadily since they first appeared about a decade ago.
A sampling: TD Ameritrade, which began offering no-fee trades on 100 ETFs in 2010, now charges no commission on 500. Last year, Vanguard announced that it would offer more than 1,800 exchange-traded funds on a commission-free basis, which it said translated into 90% of all ETFs trading on the major exchanges. Fidelity and Schwab announced on Feb. 12 that they would double the number of commission-free ETFs in their lineups to more than 500.
Costs of stock trades have fallen as well. Robinhood, a Silicon Valley startup, made a splash when its app was released in late 2014, offering commission-free trading on exchange-trade funds as well as stocks. At the end of 2018, it had more than 6 million brokerage accounts. And last year, JPMorgan Chase started offering 100 free stock and ETF trades within You Invest, a digital investing platform.
While transaction costs have moved lower, so have the expenses embedded in mutual funds: Fidelity introduced two free mutual funds last year, capping a trend toward lower fund expenses.
But Schwab’s announcement pushes another new boundary.
Its shares fell almost 10% on Tuesday, but competitors that may feel pressure to match its offer were hit even harder. E-Trade was down more than 16%, and TD Ameritrade was down more than 25%.
“This clearly has negative implications for TD Ameritrade and E-Trade,” said Chris Allen, an analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading, in a research note. He said commission revenues accounted for larger chunks of revenue at those companies: 25% at TD Ameritrade and 17% at E-Trade.
“We would not be surprised to see other players such as Fidelity follow suit,” Allen said, “which would likely lead to cuts at TD Ameritrade and E-Trade.”