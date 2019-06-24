You may have heard that El Paso is interested in becoming a “Smart City” through machine learning. But how does machine learning work?
It sounds like the stuff of dystopian fantasies: Machines that learn, adapt and make independent decisions without explicit user direction. Except in real life, machine learning isn’t taking over our world, it’s helping humanity (and businesses) work smarter.
You’re already using machine learning
Machine learning, also known as ML, is a branch of artificial intelligence that you probably interact with every day without even noticing. If your GPS sends you on an unexpected route because of traffic or an accident, it’s because ML is tracking other drivers’ mobile phones. As they slow down on the road ahead, traffic managing algorithms predict congestion ahead and suggest alternative routes to vehicles going that way.
Next up are Alexa, Siri and Google Now. These ML-based virtual personal assistants apply data from your previous interactions and integrated programs to respond to you in a helpful manner.
In the past, you would have to manually enter reminders to yourself, but today you can just speak your wake word and tell your assistant to remind you to call Mr. Roboto about the Domo Arigato file at 10 a.m. Instantly, your calendar and reminders synchronize this data, along with Mr. Roboto’s number and the offer to translate the file into English! All thanks to ML.
The future of machine learning
Email spam, malware and robocalls are booming, but so is the response from machine learning. You can expect that advances in ML will combat these threats better and better as technology and analytics improve.
Even more exciting: Self-driving vehicles may be just around the corner, thanks to the predictive analysis of ML. But why stop with the vehicles, when ML can even coordinate the traffic to make commutes more efficient, reduce pollution and possibly reduce unemployment? Smart Cities with these capabilities are on the horizon, possibly even El Paso.
The medical industry is also investing in ML as a vital tool for saving lives. Doctors work long hours and carry enormous quantities of information in their heads, so fatigue and information overload can impact their ability to diagnose and treat patients accurately. But when you partner a great doctor with tireless, always learning ML, patients benefit in life-changing ways.
A whole new world at your fingertips
As ML improves, you’ll benefit personally and professionally as you engage it. I highly recommend staying abreast of the machine learning that impacts your industry so you can work smarter and simpler.
Patrick Holland is president and CEO of Varay, an El Paso-based technology firm.