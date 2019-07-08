If you’ve heard of a home equity loan, you may be wondering what it is, how it works and if it is right for your lifestyle and goals. A home equity loan is a loan that uses the equity of your primary residence as a guarantee for funds and may be a good option for those looking to consolidate debt, make home renovations, or pay for big medical expenses or college education.
Home equity loans are secured by the value of your house, which means it is secured by the percentage you have already paid on your home. To be eligible for a home equity loan, you need to own the home and have more than 20% equity built on it. Equity is the value of your home minus any amount owed on any mortgage or lien. In other words, if your home value is higher than your mortgage, you have equity.
With a home equity loan, you will receive your funds in a single payment and it may come with a fixed interest rate depending on the financial institution. On average, most financial institutions allow you to borrow around 80% of your home’s value minus your mortgage. For example, if your mortgage is $200,000 and your home is valued at $350,000, 80% of your home value is $280,000. Your mortgage is subtracted from the percentage, which would equal $80,000. This amount is approximately what you would be able to borrow.
When applying for a home equity loan, ask the lenders what their requirements are such as minimum percentage of equity, terms available and other questions that you may have. To determine the value of your homestead, an appraiser may be selected to assess the value of your home. The financial institution will then calculate the home’s 80% value (depending on what they offer) minus your mortgage, if any. Speak with a trusted financial institution to see if this is the loan for you and if you are eligible.
