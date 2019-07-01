High tariffs on imported goods have become the Trump administration’s favorite negotiating tool. And U.S.-imposed tariffs on trading partners China, Canada and Mexico have caused those countries to retaliate with their own tariffs on American imported goods. In the middle, are the millions of consumers and companies in each country that ultimately pay for the tariffs out of their own pockets in the form of higher-priced goods.
Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962 was passed to give U.S. presidents the ability to impose unlimited tariffs, based on a recommendation by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, if “an article is being imported into the United States in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten or impair the national security.”
Before President Trump took office, the Commerce Department, invoking Section 232, had generated 16 investigations of imports that were suspected of impinging on national security. Of these investigations, very few resulted in the department deciding that there was a threat to national security and the implementation of tariffs. The act was used in 1979 and 1982 against crude oil imports from Iran and Libya.
Section 232 has been used carefully and sparingly, until Trump claimed in 2017 that steel and aluminum imports were hurting national security and he imposed tariffs on imports of those products from China, Mexico and Canada.
This action was heavily criticized by members of both the Democratic and Republican parties, who argued that the act was being used to engage in a trade war and conduct policy when no actual threat to national security existed.
Close allies like Canada and Mexico also strongly protested the imposition of tariffs under the guise of national security. Canada went as far as to point out that, contrary to being a national threat to the U.S., Canadians had served and died alongside Americans in several wars.
Should a president have such a powerful tool and be able to impose tariffs as he or she sees fit? Two Republicans don’t think so. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio have introduced in their respective chambers a bill titled the Global Trade Accountability Act.
They have been vocal that Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to regulate commerce with other nations. The legislators also argue that during the past 100 years, Congress’s power over trade, taxes, duties and tariffs has slowly been eroded and conceded to the executive branch. The proposed bill is an attempt by Congress to take back its power, especially during these abnormal times of tariff impositions.
The bill would make unilateral actions by the president concerning trade barriers subject to approval by Congress. In this case, unilateral actions would be any increases in tariffs, duties, the tightening of tariff-rate quotas or restrictions/prohibitions of imports.
According to Lee’s comments on his website, “Congress has ceded far too much law-making power to the executive branch including the power to unilaterally raise tariffs. Sudden hikes in trade barriers could wreak havoc on many small and midsize manufacturers in my home state of Utah that rely on imports and globally-connected supply chains. Congress must be involved in any decision that would increase barriers to trade.”
The bill would not cover any preference programs such as the General System of Preferences, Miscellaneous Tariff Bills or technical corrections to the harmonized tariff schedule.
Response in favor of the bill’s passage has been strong, especially on the Republican side of the aisle. Conservative, libertarian and anti-tax groups such as the Americans for Tax Reform, FreedomWorks, the Center for a Free Economy, and Americans for Prosperity have all published editorials urging Congress to pass the bill to restore the balance between the executive and legislative branches pertaining to trade matters.
Even with strong grassroots support, Skopos Labs, which has developed algorithms and artificial intelligence to track the viability of bills passing, only gives the Global Trade Accountability Act a 3% chance of being enacted. A big hurdle: the president would have to sign it. It is doubtful that Trump or any other president would sign a bill decreasing his or her powers.
The bill is still in the first stage of the legislative process and might gain steam as it is debated and tweaked. At this point, rather than the bill being something that has a good chance of passing, it is more of a warning shot over the bow by congressional elements whose constituents have been hurt by the trade wars and who want to reclaim constitutional powers.